Head-on collision claims life of Salmon Arm man

RCMP continue to investigate a fatal crash that took place on the Trans Canada highway near Salmon Arm Monday.

Police said at around noon Nov. 4, a southbound Toyota Tacoma collided with a northbound commercial truck.

The 62-year-old Salmon Arm man in the Tacoma died at the scene.

The semi truck driver from Kamloops was not physically injured.

RCMP are assisting the B.C. Coroners Service in determining the cause of the crash.