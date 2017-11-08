Eight people arrested in connection to alleged drug trafficking operation in Surrey, Langley

Eight people are in custody after multiple search warrants were executed in Surrey and Langley on Wednesday morning in connection to an alleged drug trafficking operation.

The searches were conducted as part of a joint operation by B.C.’s integrated gang task force, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) along with Langley and Surrey RCMP.

No charges have been laid yet, but the unit said its investigation is focused on drug trafficking and organized crime activity.

In a release, Sgt. Brenda Winpenny of the CFSEU-BC said the search warrants and arrests are connected to a Lower Mainland criminal group with ties throughout western Canada.

Evidence was seized from the homes searched on Wednesday, which Winpenny said “will greatly disrupt and impact the illegal activity of this criminal group and its associates.”

It is not yet known exactly where the homes searched are located in Surrey and Langley.