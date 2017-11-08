Security guard in critical condition after being assaulted in St. James Town

A security guard is in critical condition after he was assaulted by a man inside a building in Toronto’s St. James Town neighbourhood late Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto Police said officers responded to a call about an assault at Wellesley and Ontario streets just after 3 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the man without vital signs.

Toronto paramedics said they transported the victim to hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene, but was apprehended a short time later and taken into custody.