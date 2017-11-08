Nova Scotia government expands treatment for addicts of opioid painkillers

The Nova Scotia government is increasing availability of treatment for people who are misusing potent painkillers.

Health Minister Randy Delorey announced today that $800,000 committed in the recent Liberal budget will be used to create 250 additional spots in treatment programs at 12 locations around the province.

Delorey says the added money will also eliminate a waiting list.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority will open new locations in Antigonish, New Glasgow and on the province’s south shore.

"If treatment isn't available, we may not see them again." – Cindy MacIsaac on the "window of opportunity" for ppl in need of treatment. pic.twitter.com/zfAY4pNkC5 — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) November 8, 2017

The programs offer methadone maintenance programs, overdose kits that include naloxone and other treatments.

"More than 200 Nova Scotians are waiting for opioid use disorder treatment." – NS Health Minister Randy Delorey. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/xlLNSEkngS — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) November 8, 2017

The province also says it will spend $70,000 annually to provide added information to addiction medicine specialists.