‘A great way to remember’: Calgarians encouraged to donate blood for Remembrance Day

The Canadian Blood Services (CBS) daily clinic at Calgary’s Eau Claire Market is a familiar place for many. Now, the organization is encouraging Calgarians to give blood as a way to honour our veterans as Remembrance Day nears.

CBS points out there’s a strong connection between Canada’s military and the country’s blood system, going back to the early days of transfusions during the First World War.

The organization also said members of the armed forces are among the most generous when it comes to giving blood, which is used to help people both in and out of uniform.

Judy Jones said the invitation for people to roll up their sleeves and become a donor is a good way to show appreciation for the military.

“It is a great way for us to remember those that have lost their lives,” Jones said. “And for us to give back to those that have helped serve Canada in getting us to where we are today.”

For many donors, there’s a personal connection with the military.

Dale Thwaites served as a weapons technician with the Canadian Armed Forces.

“For me, it’s a time of remembrance,” Thwaites said. “Not only for my family, but my brothers and sisters who are still serving.”

“My dad fought in the war, and he was a regular blood donor,” Henry Knitter said. “So I thought, ‘well, I might as well continue on.’”

“It’s especially important to remember what the troops have done,” donor Annaleah McAvoy said.

“They’ve served, [they’re] still continuing to serve. [It] definitely was an incentive to get me here today, for sure.”

The donor clinic is open daily this week, including Remembrance Day, at the Canadian Blood Services centre on the second floor of the Eau Claire Market in downtown Calgary.