Tyler Hurd confesses killing Cynthia Crampton to Saskatoon police

Jurors in a Saskatoon courtroom watched an interrogation video on Tuesday where Tyler Hurd, 35, admitted to killing Cynthia Crampton.

Hurd made the admission to a Saskatoon police interrogator, stating “it’s so blatantly obvious due to the evidence I left behind at the murder scene.”

“I’m going to be brutally honest with you, this was premeditated.”

“My knees are shaking because I am about to follow through with cold premeditated murder.”

Hurd said he met Crampton, 55, because she sold drugs and he was addicted to painkillers because of back problems from years of welding.

Crampton is believed to have been hit in the head with a hammer and then strangled with a piece of leather in a killing that took 30 minutes, according to officers who testified.

Hurd said in the video that he eventually strangled Crampton and told her “you’re going to die here.”

Earlier in the day, jurors watched another video of a conversation between Hurd and Saskatoon police Sgt. Jason Worobec as Hurd was being transported back to the city after his arrest near Asquith, Sask.

Most of the sound on the video was inaudible, but Worobec asked Hurd if he would like to obtain counsel.

Hurd replied “no, it’s pretty cut and dry” and he was just going to tell everything.

He could also be heard discussing with Worobec the difference between sentencing for premeditated versus not premeditated murder.

Crampton lived in a basement suite in the Stonebridge neighbourhood, which is where her daughter Kara found her body in June 2016.

She testified Tuesday about opening the bathroom door and feeling it hit her mother’s dead body which was covered in towels.

“When I looked inside [the bathroom door] there was clearly a body there,” she said.

Kara talked about her mother’s room being a disaster and little jewelry boxes were strewn on the bed.

Two hours of video still remains to be played on Wednesday at the first-degree murder trial.