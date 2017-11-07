Crane strikes power lines causing outages, traffic snarls in northwest Calgary

More than 2,800 ENMAX customers were without power on Tuesday afternoon after a construction crane stuck power lines in northwest Calgary.

ENMAX received a call just after noon that a crane struck a power pole in the 800 block of 16 Avenue N.W. The power company said initially, 2,885 customers were affected, but as of 3:10 p.m., that number was reduced to 700.

The incident also caused traffic lights to go out at several intersections. Members of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) were on scene redirecting traffic.

A small fire was put out by workers on the scene before firefighters arrived, the Calgary Fire Department said. CPS said there were no injuries.

Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) has been called to investigate. ENMAX said it needs an OK from OHS before all the power can be turned back on in the area.

There was no estimate on when power would be restored to customers, as of 3:10 p.m.