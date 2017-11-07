Traffic
November 7, 2017 5:36 pm

Crane strikes power lines causing outages, traffic snarls in northwest Calgary

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

A construction crane that struck power lines caused power outages and traffic delays in northwest Calgary on Tuesday.

ENMAX received a call just after noon that a crane struck a power pole in the 800 block of 16 Avenue N.W. The power company said initially, 2,885 customers were affected, but as of 3:10 p.m., that number was reduced to 700.

The incident also caused traffic lights to go out at several intersections. Members of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) were on scene redirecting traffic.

Calgary police were called to direct traffic Tuesday after a construction crane struck power lines, knocking out power in northwest Calgary.

A small fire was put out by workers on the scene before firefighters arrived, the Calgary Fire Department said. CPS said there were no injuries.

Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) has been called to investigate. ENMAX said it needs an OK from OHS before all the power can be turned back on in the area.

There was no estimate on when power would be restored to customers, as of 3:10 p.m.

