No criminal charges for man accused of killing cyclist in Richmond
No criminal charges will be laid against a man accused of running over a group of cyclists in Richmond last year.
Monday marks exactly one year since six cyclists were run down along a stretch of River Road that is notorious for accidents.
Five of the riders survived, but 33-year-old Brad Dean, a member of the Gastown Cycling Club, died.
Criminal Justice Branch spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said Michael Wing Sing Fan of Burnaby, who was allegedly behind the wheel, faces a non-criminal charge of driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicles Act.
In a statement to CKNW, Dean’s wife Adele Esnault-Dean said she’s “very disappointed” by the lack of criminal charges.
“I do not feel that justice has been served at all,” said Esnault-Dean.
“What will I tell my daughter when she eventually asks me what happened to the man who killed her father? That he was given a fine between $100-$2,000 and a possible driving suspension for a year.”
Fan, who was 19 at the time of the crash, is due back in Richmond Provincial Court in mid-December. Court records show no other offences under his name.
Fatal crash
The fatal crash took place last November in an area where River Road meets the Westminster Highway.
The cyclists were riding eastbound when a 2013 Lexus travelling in the opposite direction hit the group head-on.
Dean was killed, while two other riders were left seriously injured.
-With files from Sean Boynton and Grace Ke
