Dramatic Kamloops RCMP photo shows man being arrested ‘without further incident’

The Kamloops RCMP have released a dramatic photo that shows the arrest of Michael Shawn Boyer, a suspect who had fled from an incident that took place on the Tournament Inn on Saturday.

The photo shows a policeman detaining a man on the ground, with a dog baring its teeth from the side of the frame.

The arrest came following an incident that unfolded on Saturday at about 5:20 p.m.

A police officer approached a group that was in the parking lot of the Tournament Inn in an attempt to detain one man.

That individual subsequently became violent, struggled with the police officer and pulled out a handgun before the policeman drew his sidearm.

Gunfire was exchanged before the suspect left the scene.

The policeman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the exchange. He was not shot.

Police then warned the public not to approach 41-year-old Michael Shawn Boyer, who they called “armed and dangerous.”

Numerous police units were involved in a search for Boyer that took place on Monday.

They arrived at 217 Nelson Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. No one was arrested there but police did seize four firearms — they were all long guns, and two of them had been sawed off.

Police received a tip that Boyer was at a restaurant in Kamloops’ North Shore area at around 2 p.m.

Police watched the individual who was the subject of the tip, but it turned out it wasn’t Boyer.

Officers later received information that Boyer was staying a home on Fortune Drive. They approached the property at around 2:30 p.m.

The house was surrounded and Boyer surrendered “without further incident.”

The RCMP thanked the public for tips that “led to a peaceful arrest.”