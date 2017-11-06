Kamloops manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect ends
Kamloops RCMP have located and arrested a suspect that fled from an incident at the Tournament Inn on Saturday afternoon.
Police were looking for 41-year-old Michael Shawn Boyer, whom they refered to as armed and dangerous.
RCMP were called to the motel at 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.
When police approached Boyer to take him into custody, he became violent and pulled out a handgun.
Shots were fired.
An officer was injured, but not shot, in the melee.
Boyer fled the scene and remained at large until Monday.
