Kamloops manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect ends

Kamloops RCMP have located and arrested a suspect that fled from an incident at the Tournament Inn on Saturday afternoon.

Police were looking for 41-year-old Michael Shawn Boyer, whom they refered to as armed and dangerous.

RCMP were called to the motel at 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.

When police approached Boyer to take him into custody, he became violent and pulled out a handgun.

Shots were fired.

An officer was injured, but not shot, in the melee.

Boyer fled the scene and remained at large until Monday.