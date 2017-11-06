3 more suspected overdose deaths in Vancouver, bringing total to 280

Three more people in Vancouver have died from suspected overdoses in the span of a week, bringing this year’s total of suspected overdose deaths to 280.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says the three suspected overdose deaths occurred the week of Oct. 23.

During that same time period, Oct. 23 to 29, 148 response calls were reported by Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

But the issue is not confined to Vancouver and the Downtown Eastside.

Last week in Abbotsford, five overdose deaths were recorded in a 10-hour period.

READ MORE: 5 overdose deaths in Abbotsford in less than 10 hours

The City of Vancouver is holding two more “How to Save a Life: Frontline Stories” overdose awareness workshops on Nov. 6 at Cedar Cottage Neighbourhood House, located at 4065 Victoria Drive, and on Nov. 13 at Kitsilano Neighbourhood House, located at 2305 West 7th Avenue.

For information about the remaining events and to register, visit their website here.