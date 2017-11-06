RCMP makes arrest in connection to school threat
One arrest has been made after threats were made to schools in Selkirk and Transcona.
RCMP and Winnipeg Police say they were made aware of social media posts and threats on Sunday evening about schools and people in Selkirk and the River East Transcona School Division.
The incident is still being actively investigated.
More to come.
