Montreal’s 2017 municipal election by the numbers

Voters in Montreal visited the polls on Sunday, choosing a new mayor and city council.

With more than 100 positions to fill and more than a million ballots to count, the election is a massive endeavour. Here’s a look at the municipal election by the numbers.

How many people can vote?

There are 1,142,948 people registered to vote in the election — up from 1,101,999 in 2013.

Only 91,218 people voted in advance polls, or about eight per cent of the electorate.

Who are they voting for?

There are 58 districts in 19 boroughs – which means quite a few candidates on the ballot.

People are choosing:

1 mayor

18 borough mayors

46 city councillors

38 borough councillors

How many candidates are there?

Of course, far more people run than get elected. There are 294 people running for those 103 positions.

8 candidates for Montreal mayor

46 candidates for borough mayors

127 candidates for city councillor

113 candidates for borough councillor

There are also more men than women running.

127 female candidates vs. 167 male candidates

While 294 people is definitely a lot, fewer people chose to run for office this election than the last one. In 2013, there were a total of 485 candidates. Election Montreal attributes this drop to there being fewer political parties putting candidates forward this election.