London police training program will tackle human trafficking

The London Police Service is hosting a two-day training program for police officers as well as justice and community partners on how to better support victims of human trafficking and people at risk.

The program, which will take place Monday and Tuesday, will be led by Dr. Jacqueline Linder, an internationally-recognized expert in human trafficking.

Linder is a professor of psychology and program director at City University in Edmonton. She will lead the Advanced Psychological First Aid Training, which is based on the LPS Project: ‘Creating A Trauma-Informed Community-Based Response: Addressing the Needs of Trafficked Individuals and Person’s At-Risk.’

Monday will see about 250 police officers, justice officials and people from 40 different community organizations, while Tuesday is for police and other front-line workers.

The program will focus on the impact the trauma of being trafficked can have on a victim and will help participants understand how they can best support a victim through the criminal justice process.

This training is being provided through Grants Ontario: The Proceeds of Crime Front-Line Policing.

Linder is the founder and executive director of the Chrysalis Anti-Human Trafficking Network, as well as the clinical director of Canada’s first residential treatment facility for sexually abused children.