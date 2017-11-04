Calgary police warns convenience store owners after string of robberies

The Calgary Police Service issued a warning to convenience store owners and its employees, after a series of robberies in the northwest and southwest.

Police believe the same female suspect is connected to the robbery of six convenience stores between the hours of 11:30 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, and 6:10 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Investigators believe the same suspect may also be responsible for at least another four robberies dating back to Oct. 21.

Police say in each of the cases, a woman enters the store covering her face, carrying a blunt object described as a bar or stick. She then threatens staff and demands an undisclosed amounts of money and cigarettes before fleeing.

The woman is described as being between 25 and 40-years-old, 5’5″ to 6′ tall, with a slim build and blonde or brown hair.

Photos of the suspect are not being released at this time.

Police have offered store owners and employees the following safety tips:

Ensure windows are clear and visible to outside witnesses

Provide ample lighting

Cash registers should be located so as to allow a clear view for passing motorists, pedestrians and police officers

Do not keep large amounts of cash on the premise

Use a drop safe or night deposit. When making night deposits have someone with you, stagger your delivery times and routes, and do not carry money in sight

Equip your business with good-quality video surveillance. If you have a system in place, ensure it is working and the camera is aligned with the cash register or doorway area

Police say during a robbery, store owners and employees should do the following:

Stay calm

Obey the robber’s demands

Consider all firearms to be loaded

Look at the robbers and notice details to aid you in describing them and their weapon. Note age, weight, height, clothing, tattoos or other

distinctive marks

Watch the direction the offenders leave in, or if they use a vehicle, try to note the licence plate number

Don’t follow the robbers

Call 911 when it is safe to do so

Do not touch anything

Ask witnesses to wait for police

Anyone with information about this string of robberies or the suspect, is asked to contact police.