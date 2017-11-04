Calgary police warns convenience store owners after string of robberies
The Calgary Police Service issued a warning to convenience store owners and its employees, after a series of robberies in the northwest and southwest.
Police believe the same female suspect is connected to the robbery of six convenience stores between the hours of 11:30 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, and 6:10 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Investigators believe the same suspect may also be responsible for at least another four robberies dating back to Oct. 21.
Police say in each of the cases, a woman enters the store covering her face, carrying a blunt object described as a bar or stick. She then threatens staff and demands an undisclosed amounts of money and cigarettes before fleeing.
The woman is described as being between 25 and 40-years-old, 5’5″ to 6′ tall, with a slim build and blonde or brown hair.
Photos of the suspect are not being released at this time.
Police have offered store owners and employees the following safety tips:
- Ensure windows are clear and visible to outside witnesses
- Provide ample lighting
- Cash registers should be located so as to allow a clear view for passing motorists, pedestrians and police officers
- Do not keep large amounts of cash on the premise
- Use a drop safe or night deposit. When making night deposits have someone with you, stagger your delivery times and routes, and do not carry money in sight
- Equip your business with good-quality video surveillance. If you have a system in place, ensure it is working and the camera is aligned with the cash register or doorway area
Police say during a robbery, store owners and employees should do the following:
- Stay calm
- Obey the robber’s demands
- Consider all firearms to be loaded
- Look at the robbers and notice details to aid you in describing them and their weapon. Note age, weight, height, clothing, tattoos or other
- distinctive marks
- Watch the direction the offenders leave in, or if they use a vehicle, try to note the licence plate number
- Don’t follow the robbers
- Call 911 when it is safe to do so
- Do not touch anything
- Ask witnesses to wait for police
Anyone with information about this string of robberies or the suspect, is asked to contact police.
