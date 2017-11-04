Man with gunshot wound sent to Saskatoon hospital

Saskatoon police found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Saturday.

Officers were called to a shooting at a home in the 200-block of Avenue V South at around 6 a.m. CT.

The man sustained a small-calibre gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police believe that the man knew the suspect, however, that person has not yet been identified.

Members of the targeted enforcement unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.