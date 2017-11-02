Inmate assaulted at Saskatoon Correctional Centre dies in hospital

An inmate who was assaulted last month at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre has died.

Cornell Henry was on remand at the facility when he was assaulted on Oct. 23.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Henry died from his injuries on Thursday morning at Royal University Hospital.

Two inmates, Raven Constant and Nathan Ermine, were charged at the time with aggravated assault.

A justice spokesperson said the file is with the major crimes unit of the Saskatoon Police Service.

The Justice Ministry has launched an internal investigation and the file has been referred to the coroner’s office.