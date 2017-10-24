Charges laid after Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmate sent to hospital

A Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmate was taken to hospital after an apparent assault on Monday.

Drew Wilby, executive director of corporate affairs with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice, said the inmate was taken out in medical distress at around 11:30 a.m. CT and taken to a local emergency room.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmate on escort escapes while at funeral

The individual was admitted to hospital and is in critical condition.

“Upon further review … what became apparent that he was likely the victim of an assault. As such, the Saskatoon Police Service was called in to investigate the incident and they have pressed charges against two individuals this afternoon,” Wilby said.

Raven Constant and Nathan Ermine were arrested and have each been charged with one count of aggravated assault. They made their first appearance in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Inmates set fires, damage windows at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

Wilby said the accused were in the same unit as the victim.

“What is important is the fact that unit was camera-ed and were able to quickly look in to see what may have occurred and made some determinations accordingly and then turned things over to the police. That was a huge advantage,” Wilby said.

Saskatoon police are still looking into the matter and the ministry will conduct an internal investigation.