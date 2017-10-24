Canada
October 24, 2017 4:08 pm

Regina man’s charges upgraded to manslaughter after victim dies

By Staff Global News

On Sunday, October 15, police were called to the 1100 block of Queen Street to tend to an unconscious male who had stopped breathing.

File / Global News
A A

On Sunday, October 15, police were called to the 1100 block of Queen Street to tend to an unconscious male who had stopped breathing.

The victim, 25-year-old Brendan Ross Akachuk, has since died.

READ MORE: Regina man facing assault charges after victim found unconscious in North Central

The man originally charged in the incident is 25- year-old Darwin Sheppard. He was facing aggravated assault charges, but is now facing a manslaughter charge.

He was in Provincial Court for the new charge Monday afternoon.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aggravated Assault
Brendan Ross Akachuk
Darwin Sheppard
Manslaughter
Provincial Court
Queen Street assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News