Regina man’s charges upgraded to manslaughter after victim dies

On Sunday, October 15, police were called to the 1100 block of Queen Street to tend to an unconscious male who had stopped breathing.

The victim, 25-year-old Brendan Ross Akachuk, has since died.

READ MORE: Regina man facing assault charges after victim found unconscious in North Central

The man originally charged in the incident is 25- year-old Darwin Sheppard. He was facing aggravated assault charges, but is now facing a manslaughter charge.

He was in Provincial Court for the new charge Monday afternoon.