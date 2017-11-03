Meth, weapons seized by Saskatoon police
A Saskatoon police dog had to subdue a woman during a high-risk search of a home on Wednesday evening.
Members of the guns and gangs unit made the search of the home in the 600-block of Duchess Street as it was thought to contain weapons.
READ MORE: Car stolen from woman who advertised on social media to drive people for a fee
Six people were taken into custody.
Police said a seventh person was found armed with a metal pipe in an upstairs bedroom.
Officers said she refused to listen to them and was bitten by a police dog while being arrested.
She was taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment of a dog bite wound to her arm.
Police said a search of the home turned up 56 grams of crystal meth, knives and an air pistol.
READ MORE: Saskatoon police Taser man twice after physical altercation
A 48-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman are facing several charges including weapons and meth possession.
The 41-year-old woman who was bit by the police dog is facing similar charges.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.