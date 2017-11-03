Crime
Meth, weapons seized by Saskatoon police

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

A woman was bitten by a Saskatoon police dog during a high-risk search of a home.

A Saskatoon police dog had to subdue a woman during a high-risk search of a home on Wednesday evening.

Members of the guns and gangs unit made the search of the home in the 600-block of Duchess Street as it was thought to contain weapons.

Six people were taken into custody.

Police said a seventh person was found armed with a metal pipe in an upstairs bedroom.

Officers said she refused to listen to them and was bitten by a police dog while being arrested.

She was taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment of a dog bite wound to her arm.

Police said a search of the home turned up 56 grams of crystal meth, knives and an air pistol.

A 48-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman are facing several charges including weapons and meth possession.

The 41-year-old woman who was bit by the police dog is facing similar charges.

