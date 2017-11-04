Edmonton police chief pens letter of reassurance and thanks to citizens in newspaper

Despite recent threats to public safety and security, Edmonton remains a safe place to live and work. That’s the message from the police chief shared in a local newspaper on Saturday.

In a letter posted in the Edmonton Journal, Rod Knecht says while the attacks in downtown Edmonton, Las Vegas and New York have rattled us, the people here remain strong.

“The recent horrific acts in Edmonton, Las Vegas and New York have reminded us that the safety and security of our community and its citizens can never be taken for granted,” he wrote.

“On Sept. 30, outside Commonwealth Stadium and on Jasper Avenue, Edmontonians experienced the reality of those that seek to randomly inflict serious injury or death upon innocent citizens who were going about their work or enjoying what our great city has to offer.

“I assure you Edmonton is a safe city to live, to carry on business and to raise a family. And, that your police service is completely committed to protecting your safety and security at all times.”

Knecht also thanked Edmontonians for the ways in which they’re showing support for the police service in the wake of these crimes.

“While our public safety mandate can be challenged by recent events, it is made easier by the remarkable support police officers continue to receive from our community.

“Your letters and messages of support and encouragement, the simple wave of a hand or a quick conversation have truly been inspirational to all our employees, both sworn and civilian.

“These kindnesses only serve to bolster our resolve in keeping you safe,” Knecht continued.

“Public recognition events hosted by community partners like the Edmonton Oilers and the Edmonton Eskimos provided a visible lift to us all and demonstrate a tangible example of our collective resilience.

“We truly are a million strong in keeping Edmonton safe.

“From all dedicated employees of the Edmonton Police Service, a heartfelt THANK YOU Edmonton for your trust and confidence.”

Four citizens were hurt by the U-Haul attack on Sept. 30. EPS Const. Mike Chernyk was also struck by a vehicle and stabbed numerous times. He was released from hospital and returned to work just 19 days later.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, one count of criminal flight causing bodily harm and one count of possession of a weapon.

Police said terrorism charges are also expected, but none have been laid so far.

The investigation is being led by the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Teams (INSET).