Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Edmonton

Canada’s prime minister is spending his Saturday in Edmonton, meeting with community leaders and members of the Edmonton Police Service.

Justin Trudeau started the day at the Mennonite Centre for Newcomers in north Edmonton.

As he was there, Trudeau met with about a dozen community leaders representing various immigrant cultures in a boardroom. His security detail blocked off a lane of traffic in front of the building for the meeting.

Later, Trudeau was expected to meet with local police officers.

Saturday’s visit marks the first time the prime minister has been in Alberta’s capital since the terror attacks on Sept. 30 that injured five people, including Const. Mike Chernyk.

It is not clear if Trudeau will be speaking about the incident.

On Saturday afternoon, the prime minister will speak to media at an Edmonton hotel.

More to come…