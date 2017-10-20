Trudeau says Ottawa to evaluate implications of Quebec’s face-coverings ban

ALMA, Que. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is again wading into the debate on Quebec’s Bill 62, saying it is not a government’s business to tell a woman what to wear and what not to wear.

Trudeau says the federal government is going to take its responsibilities seriously and look carefully at the implications of the law.

Campaigning today in the Quebec town of Alma ahead of a federal byelection Monday, Trudeau was asked if that means taking the law to court.

He replied it means studying its implications and continuing to stand up for Canadians’ rights.

Bill 62 bans people from providing or receiving public services in Quebec with their faces covered and is widely seen as an attack on Muslim women.

On Thursday, Trudeau asserted it is not up to the federal government to challenge its constitutionality.