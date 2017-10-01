Edmonton terror attacks: Police discourage backlash against Muslims

On Sunday, Edmonton police and the RCMP revealed that the man suspected of injuring an Edmonton police officer and four pedestrians in a terrorist attack Saturday night is a Somali national, who arrived in Canada as a refugee.

The revelation sparked a backlash on social media, with many people taking to Twitter to vent their ire at various targets, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen (who was born in Somalia) and Muslims in general.

Those tweets didn’t sit well with Sgt. David Jones of the Edmonton Police Service’s community liaison department. He urged compassion for Muslims likely to be fearful and anxious about possible repercussions facing them and their communities.

Many people replied to the tweet to express disagreement with the sentiment, but Sgt. Jones was happy to stand his ground.

Just stop. Assumptions based on race or religion are never helpful or warranted. — Sgt. David Jones (@Sergeant_Jones) October 1, 2017

Meanwhile, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Marlin Degrand stated in his news conference Sunday afternoon that “this is an individual that is responsible for these crimes.” He insisted that “none of our citizens, Muslim or other, support this kind of activity.”

Imam Syed Soharwardy, founder of the Calgary-based Islamic Supreme Council of Canada, condemned violence and terrorism as “haram,” or forbidden, and said he had already begun to receive hateful messages.

ISCC and MAT strongly condemn terrorism in Edmonton. Thank you Edmonton Police for preventing bigger tragedy. May Allah keep Canada safe. — Syed Soharwardy (@syedsoharwardy) October 1, 2017

“The extremists who happen to be Muslims, they say, ‘We have nothing to do with it,’ (which is) complete denial,” Soharwardy said. “On the other hand are Islamophobes who say, ‘You are 100 per cent responsible for the crimes that we don’t even know who has committed them.”‘

The Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council (AMPAC) organized an event outside Edmonton City Hall, scheduled for Sunday evening, to express solidarity with police and victims of the attack, and condemn terrorism.

Several other Muslim groups, including the Canadian Council of Imams, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jam’at, released statements condemning the attack.

Ryan Scrivens, an extremism researcher at Concordia University, says he worries right-wing extremists will see the attack as an opportunity to fan the flames of anti-Islamic sentiment in Canada.

For his part, Prime Minister Trudeau said that “Canada’s strength comes from our diversity, and we will not be cowed by those who seek to divide us or promote fear.”

Edmonton police Sgt. Michael Elliott said the public reaction to the attack will be critical.

“We want our communities to come together when events such as this occur and could potentially create a divide,” Sgt. Elliott said.

“This has happened in Germany, France and England and now it has made it to our doorstep. Only together can we change the tide.”

— With files from the Canadian Press

