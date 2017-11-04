Line 1 Subway Closure in effect Saturday

If you’re planning on riding the rocket this weekend, the TTC says that signal work will be impacting service on Line 1 Yonge-University between St George and Sheppard West stations.

From the start of service on the morning Saturday Nov. 4th until approximately noon, there will be no service between St George and Sheppard West stations. At noon, service will be resuming between St. George and Wilson stations, but there will still be no service between Wilson and Sheppard West stations for the rest of the day.

Shuttle buses and Wheel-Trans buses will be operating between 6 a.m. until approximately noon between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations. Shuttle bus service will continue after noon until the end of service between Sheppard West and Wilson station.

Full subway service on Line 1 will resume Sunday at 8 a.m.