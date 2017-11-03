Regina organizations ready to help those out in the cold

Winter is here to stay in Saskatchewan, and the province is rolling out its cold weather strategy. Community based organization, law enforcement and social services work together to ensure that those who have nowhere to stay have a warm place to spend the night.

John McFadyen of Mobile Crisis Services said that the strategy is also about ensuring people are put in the right kind of accommodations. Many shelters are either specifically just for men or women and children.

“If it’s a situation where a family wants to remain together then we would look at using hotel accommodations in those situations,” McFadyen said.

Shelters in Regina include Souls Harbour, the YWCA, My Aunt’s Place, Street Culture Project and the Salvation Army’s Waterson House.

READ MORE: Fresh snowfall creates icy conditions on Regina roads

At the Waterson House, Major Wayne McDunough said they have already noticed an increase in demand as the mercury falls. This is why the downtown shelter is adjusting how their hours.

“Our concern right now is we don’t want people out freezing so we’re opening our doors of our lounge a little bit more to stay warm,” McDunough said.

The Waterson house has 46 beds, and McDunough said that they have to open up their overflow areas on weekends.

Mobile Crisis hosts a website where the Salvation Army and other shelters can post how many beds they have available, ensuring clients are directed to the best facility based on their needs.

McDunough added that they usually start seeing an increase in warm clothing donations at this time of year, but they can always use more coats, gloves and blankets to help ensure everyone stays warm.

Last year Mobile Crisis Services received over 1,100 cold weather related calls. McFadyen said there are a variety of reasons the calls come in.

“Could be a domestic violence situation where women have to leave with their children and they have no other place to go,” he explained.

“It could be something happens with the accommodation that they’re currently renting and they have to be put out of that accommodation.”

If you need a warm place to stay this winter, or see someone in need of shelter, you can reach Mobile Crisis Services 24 hours a day at 306-757-0127. Alternatively, you can also contact the Regina Police Service and they will help the person get in touch with the right services.