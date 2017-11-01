Fresh snowfall creates icy conditions on Regina roads

Southern Saskatchewan woke up to a fresh layer of snow Wednesday morning which created less than ideal conditions on roads and highways.

The morning commute was slow in Regina with roads very slick and icy at city intersections.

So far there have not been any reports of serious accidents.

Mounties were also urging people to stay off the roads overnight due to treacherous highway conditions in the southwest corner of the province, including Kindersley, Maidstone and Rosetown.

Saskatchewan’s Highways Hotline is also reporting winter-like conditions for the majority of major highways in southern Saskatchewan, including Highway #1 to the Alberta border and Highway #11 to Saskatoon.

The forecast for much of southern Saskatchewan is calling for more flurries until Thursday.