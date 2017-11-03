Sask. man facing charges after making online threats towards country music event
A Saskatchewan man is facing charges after he made online threats in connection with a Saskatchewan country music event.
An investigation by RCMP identified the suspect and after efforts to try and locate him, 30-year-old Tyrell Eric McKay turned himself into police.
McKay, who is from Fort Qu’Appelle, is facing uttering threats and breach of probation charges.
McKay will make his first court appearance on Monday morning.
