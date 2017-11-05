Daylight Saving Time comes with both pros and cons

This is the weekend we “fall back” as Daylight Saving Time ends.

That means an extra hour of sleep, but the tradeoff is that the days are shorter.

Some Kingstonians say they enjoy the time change because it means a brighter start to the day.

“I like that part, but I don’t like [it] getting darker in the evenings,” said local resident Roger Healey.

The time change was put into effect in the early 1900s to give farmers more daylight in which to work, as well as a way to lower energy costs.

While there are benefits to the time change, it can also take a serious toll on sleep.

Retired Queen’s University psychology professor Alistair MacLean notes the time change is tricky for some, because it changes sleeping patterns.

“The shift in our circadian clock — our timing system — is enough to cause some sleep disruption,” MacLean said.

“So some people will find it maybe difficult to get to sleep. They’ll find their sleep is a bit more disturbed.”

He adds a lack of sleep can lead to additional problems, such as an increase in car accidents.

“Depending on how sleep-deprived you are, the effects could be similar to those [of] people who are intoxicated,” MacLean explained. “So if someone gets up at 8:30 a.m. in the morning and [are] driving until 2:30 a.m., then they are driving as badly as if they were at 50 milligrams per cent blood alcohol level.”

Given the drawbacks, should we keep changing the clocks twice a year?

“I think it would be wiser for it to just not happen. I think Saskatchewan doesn’t change their time, so why can’t we all be like Saskatchewan?” Healey said.

Fellow Kingstonian Edna Barnes disagreed. “I think it’s good,” she said. “I change my clock and get up whatever time it is in the morning.”

12-year-old Lucas Fabrizi chimed in: “I like waking up early in the morning, so it doesn’t really change my routine.”