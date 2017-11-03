Sask. applies for intervener status on Trans Mountain pipeline hearing

The Saskatchewan government says it has applied for intervener status in National Energy Board hearings on the Trans Mountain pipeline project.

Justice Minister Don Morgan said the province will argue the interprovincial pipeline has already been approved and shouldn’t be held up by a municipality.

The city of Burnaby, B.C., hasn’t issued necessary permits to allow Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. (TSX:KML) to expand its pipeline from the Edmonton area to a tank farm and port in Burnaby.

Morgan said Saskatchewan is disappointed the city is deliberately slowing down an important project for an industry that is just starting to recover from sluggish oil prices.

He said Saskatchewan energy companies need to get their product to the coast and all Canadians – including Burnaby residents – benefit from a thriving energy sector.

Kinder Morgan wants the National Energy Board to clear the way for work on the Burnaby portion of the pipeline expansion.

It already has energy board and federal approvals, but the company said delays in permits and regulatory approvals mean the project could be almost nine months behind schedule.

“Saskatchewan has consistently taken the position that once an interprovincial pipeline has been approved by the federal government, provinces and municipalities should not be able to interfere,” Morgan said in a statement Friday.

“Our government will continue to advocate for an expansion of pipeline capacity across Canada.”