Vancouver police investigating woman’s death at Spanish Banks

Vancouver police are investigating a woman’s death near the concession area at Spanish Banks Friday morning.

The woman was found in medical distress at 7:30 a.m.

She was rushed to hospital and died a short time later.

Detectives from the Vancouver police’s major crime section have been assigned to the case to determine if her death is suspicious.

Police are asking anyone in the area of Spanish Banks this morning who noticed anything suspicious to call 604-717-2500.