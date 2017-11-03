Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting children under his care

A 40-year-old Toronto man faces 21 charges stemming from incidents involving two families in which he is alleged to have sexually assaulted children under his care over a span of five years.

Toronto police said a man befriended two separate families between May 2012 and September 2017, gained their trust and began acting as a caregiver to their children.

Investigators said the man used his position to sexually assault the children.

Kevin Marsh was arrested on Oct. 5 in relation to a family he befriended between September 2015 and 2017.

He was charged with four courts of assault, four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and threatening bodily harm.

Police said the accused was arrested a second time on Nov. 1 following an investigation involving a second family between May 2012 and September 2014.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, making sexually explicit material available to child and fail to comply with recognizance.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16.

Police are concerned their may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.