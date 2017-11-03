3 charged in Saskatoon with cocaine trafficking

Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after police seized cocaine and meth during a traffic stop and a search of a home in Saskatoon.

Members of the Saskatchewan Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team (SIDEST) made the traffic stop near Koyl Avenue and 45th Street on Wednesday evening.

Officers found baggies of cocaine, cash and a cellphone and the driver was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance.

Police then went to a bar in the 100-block of 33rd Street West and arrested a second man.

SIDEST members then searched a home in the 500-block of Fast Way where they said they seized hash, marijuana, meth and thousands of dollars in cash.

A woman at the home was taken into custody.

Investigators said a total of 1.44 grams of cocaine. 3.1 grams of marijuana, 184.7 grams of hash, $6,225 in cash and a vehicle.

The two men, 21 and 24, and a 22-year-old woman are facing a number of charges including cocaine trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

SIDEST is made of members from the Saskatoon Police Service and RCMP F Division.