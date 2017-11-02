RCMP arrest youth at Meadow Lake school
Thursday morning, RCMP responded to a youth who was allegedly wielding a knife and uttering threats at Gateway Elementary School in Meadow Lake.
The boy was arrested immediately and there were no injuries.
In a precautionary move, all Meadow Lake schools enacted their hold-and-secure procedures, which have since been lifted.
The investigation is ongoing.
