November 2, 2017 7:24 pm

RCMP arrest youth at Meadow Lake school

By Staff Global News

Thursday morning, RCMP responded to a youth who was allegedly wielding a knife and uttering threats at Gateway Elementary School in Meadow Lake.

File / Global News
The boy was arrested immediately and there were no injuries.

In a precautionary move, all Meadow Lake schools enacted their hold-and-secure procedures, which have since been lifted.

The investigation is ongoing.

