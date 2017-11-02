High CO levels in Saskatoon apartment building due to deteriorated boiler, chimney

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said the condition of a boiler and chimney led to the accumulation of carbon monoxide (CO) in an apartment building where a woman was found dead on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the building at 342 Ave. R South at around 10 a.m.

A 41-year-old woman was found dead in one of the suites.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday to determine her cause of death.

Testing by fire crews found CO levels at 150 ppm (parts per million) and under SFD policy, the building was evacuated.

The natural gas line to the apartment building has been shut off and SFD officials said further use of the boiler and chimney is prohibited until adequate repairs or upgrades are completed.

The Canadian Red Cross is working with 10 people who have been temporarily left homeless.

Members of their personal disaster assistance team are assessing their needs and will provide them with food, clothing and accommodations for 72 hours at no charge.