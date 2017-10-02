Canada
Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in the deaths of two Toronto seniors

By Staff The Canadian Press

Emergency crews respond to a residence where two people died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in west-end Toronto on Oct. 1, 2017.

TORONTO – Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected in the deaths of two seniors whose bodies were found in a west-end Toronto home Sunday night.

Fire officials say high levels of the deadly gas were detected in the residence.

Police say the received a call about two people in the home who were unconscious and not breathing.

Paramedics said a man and a woman in their 80’s were found without vital signs, and all attempts to resuscitate them failed.

The coroner has been notified and a fire investigator has been assigned to determine the source of the carbon monoxide.

The names of the deceased were not immediately released.

