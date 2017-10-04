2 men taken to hospital after carbon monoxide exposure in Red Deer

Emergency crews and the hazardous materials team responded to a workplace incident in Red Deer that sent two men to hospital.

It happened at around 8:45 a.m. at the Co-op Liquor Store on Timberlands Drive.

RCMP said construction workers “fell ill due to carbon monoxide exposure.”

Several people were treated at the scene by Red Deer Emergency Services staff and two of them were taken to hospital in stable condition for treatment.

“The incident did not affect anyone outside the store,” RCMP said in a news release.

Traffic was not affected and the store will be closed for the rest of the day.

RCMP have determined there was no criminal element to the incident.

Occupational Health and Safety has taken over the investigation.