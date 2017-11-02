Waterloo man allegedly robbed by two women he met online
Armed robbery charges have been laid in what started as an online meeting between three people in Waterloo.
Waterloo Regional Police said a man met two women online and invited them to his home, but when the two showed up on Wednesday, they allegedly used a Taser and a knife to rob him.
No one was hurt and the suspects got away with some of his belongings.
Police said the two suspects, an 18-year-old and 19-year-old both from Waterloo, were located and arrested.
They have both been charged with several offences, including robbery and possession of a prohibited weapon.
All of the stolen items were recovered and returned to the victim.
