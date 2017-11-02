Crime
Hold and secure lifted at 4 Cambridge schools after shots fired at nearby house

Waterloo Regional Police responded to a shots fired call Thursday morning and took a male suspect into custody.

Four schools in Cambridge, Ont. were placed in a hold and secure Thursday morning while police investigated a “shots fired” call in the Preston area.

Waterloo Regional Police said they were called to an address on Eagle Street South at around 8:30 a.m. and as a precaution placed all nearby schools in a hold and secure.

A police spokesperson told CJOY News there is evidence that shots were fired, but there weren’t any injuries.

Officers were focusing on one address and took a male suspect into custody.

The hold and secure was lifted just before 10:30 a.m. and all nearby streets that were closed for the investigation were reopened.

