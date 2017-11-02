Rookie brings maturity to Saskatchewan Huskies women’s volleyball team

Carissa Noble is not a typical varsity team rookie.

The first-year Saskatchewan Huskies women’s volleyball player brings a wealth of experience to the team, both on and off the court.

Noble, 27, decided to return to university after spending six years as a hair stylist.

“I was actually afraid of change, I thought maybe where I was, was the best for me,” Noble recalled.

“And then I just finally said ‘I deserve better, I can be better,’ so I just went for it.”

Noble’s then sent an email to head coach Mark Dodds, who was her role model when she was growing up.

“As soon as I found out he was coaching here, that was pretty much it, I was like I have to play for Mark Dodds,” Noble said.

Dodds jumped at the chance to have her play– after some prodding from his wife, Shelley, who is also an assistant coach for the team.

“I didn’t really know who she was when I got the email,” Mark recalled, “and then I kind of jogged my memory that Shelley had played some women’s league against her.”

Shelley said the reason why she remembered Noble’s is the game she played against her.

“She made me work for it, and I don’t like when people make me work for it,” Shelley said.

“I went home afterwards and had the conversation with Mark as to who this girl was and three months later when she came calling it’s, ‘you have to take her!’”

Noble has made an immediate impact on the front row. She has the fourth best hitting efficiency in the conference and is second in blocking for the Huskies.

She also brings maturity to the squad.

“She’s definitely one of the most like upbeat people on our team and she acts like a first year,” said Mackenzie Pek, who is a setter on the team.

“She’s so giggly and so excited to be here, but at the same time she really brings that mature atmosphere that we need on the court.”