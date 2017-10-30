Saskatchewan Huskies weekend sports wrap: football, soccer seasons end

For the first time since 2001, the Saskatchewan Huskies football team did not make the playoffs.

The soccer season also ended for both the men’s and women’s teams while the hockey squads looked to keep their early-season success going and it was the tip-off to the basketball season.

FULL COVERAGE: Huskie Athetics

Football

Des Catellier tossed three touchdown passes and Jamel Lyles ran for another as the Manitoba Bisons downed the Huskies 36-32 on Saturday evening.

The Huskies were up 22-0 midway through the third quarter on a pair of touchdown rushes by rookie tailback Shakur Harris and a 60 yard toss from Kyle Siemens to Mitch Hillis when the Bisons mounted their comeback.

Marcel Arruda-Welch romped 75 yards for a touchdown following a kickoff after Harris’s second touchdown and Lyles then punched the ball in from a yard out with 1:51 left in the third quarter.

With time running out in the third quarter, Harris ran six yards for his third touchdown.

Sean Stenger added a 46 yard field goal with 11:40 left in the game to put the Huskies up 32-15.

It was all Bisons after that as Catellier threw three touchdown passes in the final 3:06 of the game, with the winning touchdown coming on a four yard toss to Kyle Patchell with 15 seconds left on the clock.

Siemens complete 26 of 47 passes for 377 yards and a touchdown in the loss, with Hillis catching 13 of those for 219 yards.

WATCH BELOW: Manitoba Bisons beats Saskatchewan Huskies 36-32

Harris ran for 189 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 56 yards.

It’s the first time the Huskies have missed the playoffs since 2001.

Men’s Soccer

The Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack beat the Huskies 5-1 in quarter-final action.

James Fraser had two goals to lead the Wolfpack, with Mitchell Popadynetz, Ryan Glanville and Thomas Lantmeeters also finding the back of the net.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Huskies soccer rookie a veteran in net

Tyler Redl had the lone goal for the Huskies.

The Wolfpack move on to the Canada West men’s soccer final.

WATCH BELOW: Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack down Saskatchewan Huskies 5-1

Women’s Soccer

The UBC Thunderbirds blanked the Huskies 3-0 on Sunday to advance to the Canada West final four.

Rachel Jones, Aman Shergill and Jessica Williams found the back of the net for the Thunderbirds and Marlee Maracle made three saves for the shutout.

The Thunderbirds are the defending Canada West champions.

Men’s Hockey

The Huskies split a pair of games with the Calgary Dinos.

The first game on Friday went to a shootout, with the Huskies coming out on top 2-1.

The teams were tied heading into overtime on second period goals by the Huskies Kendall McFaull and Dylan Busenius for the Dinos.

Following a scoreless overtime, Connor Gay scored during the shootout while Jordon Cooke stopped all three shots he faced.

The Dinos bounced back the following day with a 4-2 win over the Huskies.

Cain Franson had two goals to lead the Dinos, with Tim Vanstone and Dylan Busenius also scoring.

Levi Cable scored on the power play for the Huskies and Jesse Forsberg had a shorthanded goal.

The Huskies (6-2) are back in action on Nov. 10 when they host UBC.

Women’s Hockey

The Huskies kept Calgary off the scoreboard in a weekend sweep of the Dinos.

Kira Bannatyne, Bailee Bourassa and Kori Herner all scored in the third period and Jasey Book made 13 saves on Friday in the 3-0 win.

Dinos goalie Kelsey Roberts turned aside 43 of 46 in the loss.

READ MORE: 3 battle for Saskatchewan Huskies women’s hockey goaltender job

The Huskies completed the sweep the following evening with a 1-0 win.

The lone goal was scored 1:04 into the game by Kennedy Harris.

Chloe Marshall made 12 saves for her second career shutout while Kira Wasylak stopped 40 of 41 shots in the loss.

The Huskies (5-3) are on the road for their next two games when they take on UBC on Nov. 10 and 11.

Men’s Basketball

The men’s basketball team started the season with a pair of losses to the Manitoba Bisons.

The Bisons downed the Huskies 86-78 on Friday.

Justus Alleyn had 33 points, three assists and two rebounds in the win.

Joseph Barker had a double-double in the loss with 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Manitoba shot 50 per cent from the floor while Saskatchewan shot 39 per cent.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Huskies basketball team testing new style at Graham Shootout

The sweep was completed the following evening with an 81-58 win.

The Bisons’ James Wagner led all scorers with 30 points.

Lawrence Moore had 19 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double in the loss.

The Bisons shot 46 per cent in the game while the Huskies were at 30 per cent.

The Huskies take on Montana in an exhibition game on Nov. 6.

Women’s Basketball

The women dominated in a weekend sweep of the Manitoba Bisons.

The Huskies opened the season with an 83-52 win on Friday.

Sabine Dukate had a game-high 22 points for the Huskies and Summer Masikewich had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Huskies shot 41 per cent from the floor and the Bisons 29 per cent.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Huskies women’s basketball raising the bar after surprise season

The two teams met again on Saturday, with the Huskies coming out on top 101-56.

Masikewich had a game-high 27 points.

Saskatchewan was good on 55 per cent of shots from the floor while Manitoba shot 36 per cent.

The women are back in action on Nov. 10 when they host Thompson Rivers.

Volleyball

The women dropped a pair of matches on the road to the Brandon Bobcats.

The Bobcats took the opening match on Friday, winning 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-16) and completed the sweep with a 3-1 (26-24, 17-25, 25-19, 25-21) on Saturday.

The men were also swept by the Bobcats.

Brandon took the opening match 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-18) on Friday and 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23) on Saturday.

Both teams are back in action this weekend at home when they take on the Winnipeg Wesman.