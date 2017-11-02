Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3, Whistler, Sea to Sky Highway

A snowfall warning has been issued Thursday morning for many parts of B.C.

Heavy snowfall is expected, with some areas getting up to 30 centimetres.

The snowfall warning is in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Coquihalla Highway – Merritt to Kamloops

Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Sea to Sky – Squamish to Whistler

East Kootenay

Okanagan Valley

Shuswap

Whistler

A significant snowfall is forecast across the Southern Interior Thursday due to the presence of a low pressure system over the south coast and the passage of an arctic front.

The snow will be wet or mixed with rain in some valleys before turning to all snow later today. Total snowfall amounts will range from 10 to 15 centimetres in the valley to 20 centimetres, up to 30 centimetres over higher terrain.

The snow will ease to a few flurries over the Southwest Interior by midnight on Thursday, and by Friday morning in the Kootenays.

Drivers are urged to be prepared to adjust to driving conditions.

READ MORE: Winter tire rules in effect across B.C.

Tires that are acceptable on most of B.C.’s highways will show the three-peaked mountain and snowflake symbol or the M+S (mud and snow) symbol, and have at least 3.5 mm tread. Some tire manufacturers choose to mark their tires with both designations.

Check your tires for at least one of these symbols:

The 3-peaked mountain and snowflake symbol on the side of the tire

These winter tires offer the best traction on snow and ice, and in cold weather. Also known as mountain/snowflake or alpine. The mud and snow symbol on the side of the tire

These winter tires offer better traction than summer tires. However, they are less effective than 3-peaked mountain and snowflake tires on snow and ice, and in cold weather. MS, M&S, Mud and Snow symbol tires are the legal requirement for most B.C. highways. This includes All Seasons if they have the symbol on them. Transport BC does however recommend the snowflake symbol for winter conditions.

Trucks travelling these routes are also required to carry chains.