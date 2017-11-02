Recipe: Greek inspired grilled steak with tzatziki sauce

In the latest part of our Main Ingredient series on Global News Morning, Kevin Burgin went to Sobeys to learn a Greek inspired recipe that features grilled steak with tzatziki sauce.
Greek Beef with Tzatziki
Ingredients for Beef Marinade:
- 1 ¼ lb. sirloin, cut into cubes
- 2 garlic cloves, smashed
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 1 ½ Tbsp dried oregano
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- salt and pepper
To prepare Beef Marinade:
- Combine garlic cloves, lemon juice, olive oil, oregano, salt and pepper in a bowl.
- Add the beef and stir well to coat.
- Marinate in the refrigerator for 4 hours or overnight.
Ingredients for Tzatziki:
- ¾ cup Greek yogurt
- 1 ½ tsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp lemon zest
- 1-2 garlic cloves, grated
- salt and pepper
- 1 Tbsp fresh dill, chopped
- ½ English cucumber
To prepare Tzatziki:
- Cut the cucumber in half lengthwise and use a small spoon to scoop out the seeds. Use a box grater on the smaller side and grate the cucumber. Place the grated cucumber in a fine mesh strainer set over a bowl and use the back of a spoon to press out as much liquid as possible (should end up with about 2 Tbsp of grated cucumber).
- In a bowl, combine yogurt, grated cucumber, lemon juice and zest, grated garlic, fresh dill, salt and pepper.
- Refrigerate until ready to use.
Grill the beef over medium-high heat on indoor or outdoor grill until done. Serve warm with tzatziki and pita.
Enjoy!
