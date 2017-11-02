Recipe: Greek inspired grilled steak with tzatziki sauce

In the latest part of our Main Ingredient series on Global News Morning, Kevin Burgin went to Sobeys to learn a Greek inspired recipe that features grilled steak with tzatziki sauce.

Greek Beef with Tzatziki

Ingredients for Beef Marinade:

1 ¼ lb. sirloin, cut into cubes

2 garlic cloves, smashed

Juice of ½ lemon

1 ½ Tbsp dried oregano

2 Tbsp olive oil

salt and pepper

To prepare Beef Marinade:

Combine garlic cloves, lemon juice, olive oil, oregano, salt and pepper in a bowl. Add the beef and stir well to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 4 hours or overnight.

Ingredients for Tzatziki:

¾ cup Greek yogurt

1 ½ tsp lemon juice

1 tsp lemon zest

1-2 garlic cloves, grated

salt and pepper

1 Tbsp fresh dill, chopped

½ English cucumber

To prepare Tzatziki:

Cut the cucumber in half lengthwise and use a small spoon to scoop out the seeds. Use a box grater on the smaller side and grate the cucumber. Place the grated cucumber in a fine mesh strainer set over a bowl and use the back of a spoon to press out as much liquid as possible (should end up with about 2 Tbsp of grated cucumber). In a bowl, combine yogurt, grated cucumber, lemon juice and zest, grated garlic, fresh dill, salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Grill the beef over medium-high heat on indoor or outdoor grill until done. Serve warm with tzatziki and pita.

Enjoy!