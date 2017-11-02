Features
November 2, 2017 11:37 am
Updated: November 2, 2017 11:38 am

Recipe: Greek inspired grilled steak with tzatziki sauce

By News producer  Global News

As part of Global News Morning's The Main Ingredient segments, Global and CJOB's Kevin Burgin went back to Sobey's to learn a Greek inspired grilled steak and tzatziki recipe.

Greek Beef with Tzatziki

Ingredients for Beef Marinade:

  • 1 ¼ lb. sirloin, cut into cubes
  • 2 garlic cloves, smashed
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • 1 ½ Tbsp dried oregano
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • salt and pepper

To prepare Beef Marinade:

  1. Combine garlic cloves, lemon juice, olive oil, oregano, salt and pepper in a bowl.
  2. Add the beef and stir well to coat.
  3. Marinate in the refrigerator for 4 hours or overnight.

Ingredients for Tzatziki:

  • ¾ cup Greek yogurt
  • 1 ½ tsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp lemon zest
  • 1-2 garlic cloves, grated
  • salt and pepper
  • 1 Tbsp fresh dill, chopped
  • ½ English cucumber

To prepare Tzatziki:

  1. Cut the cucumber in half lengthwise and use a small spoon to scoop out the seeds. Use a box grater on the smaller side and grate the cucumber. Place the grated cucumber in a fine mesh strainer set over a bowl and use the back of a spoon to press out as much liquid as possible (should end up with about 2 Tbsp of grated cucumber).
  2. In a bowl, combine yogurt, grated cucumber, lemon juice and zest, grated garlic, fresh dill, salt and pepper.
  3. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Grill the beef over medium-high heat on indoor or outdoor grill until done.  Serve warm with tzatziki and pita.

Enjoy!

Global News