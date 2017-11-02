Canada
November 2, 2017 12:48 am
Updated: November 2, 2017 1:07 am

Worker dies after falling off balcony in Old Strathcona

By Online journalist  Global News

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating after a worker died after reportedly falling about eight metres off a balcony in Old Strathcona, Edmonton police said Wednesday night.

Craig Ryan/ Global News
A A

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating after a worker died after reportedly falling about eight metres off a balcony in Old Strathcona, Edmonton police said Wednesday night.

According to police, the worker reportedly fell off a balcony at a construction site in the area of 84 Avenue and 101 Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. They said a co-worker found him and he was rushed to the University of Alberta Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not say how old the worker was.

Global News has reached out to OHS for further details.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
101 Street
84 Avenue
Alberta Occupational Health and Safety
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
OHS
old Strathcona
worker death
Workplace Death

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News