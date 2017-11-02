Worker dies after falling off balcony in Old Strathcona

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating after a worker died after reportedly falling about eight metres off a balcony in Old Strathcona, Edmonton police said Wednesday night.

According to police, the worker reportedly fell off a balcony at a construction site in the area of 84 Avenue and 101 Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. They said a co-worker found him and he was rushed to the University of Alberta Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not say how old the worker was.

Global News has reached out to OHS for further details.