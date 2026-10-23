Elks, Riders turn to backups for season finale

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REGINA – It’s a battle of the backups Saturday when the Edmonton Elks face the Saskatchewan Roughriders in their CFL regular-season finale.

With both teams already assured of playoff berths, they’re resting several starters, including their starting quarterbacks.

Jack Coan, in his third season with the Riders, will make his first CFL start in place of Trevor Harris. A former starter at Wisconsin and Notre Dame, the 27-year-old quarterback has patiently waited for his opportunity to lead the Riders.

“I think it was difficult for me at first, but as I’ve gone on, I really had a change of perspective,” said Coan, who last started a professional game with the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas in 2023. “This is such a great experience, and I have a chance to get better each and every day, no matter what.”

The Elks (13-4) have clinched first place in the West and will host the division final on Nov. 7, while the Riders (9-8) have yet to determine their playoff path. A Saskatchewan win Saturday would secure third place and a division semifinal matchup against the B.C. Lions, but the Riders could also finish fourth and cross over to the East Division playoffs.

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Coan has appeared in just four games with the Riders, completing 14 of 31 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown. He’s also rushed 16 times for 54 yards and three touchdowns.

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Riders head coach Corey Mace has watched Coan develop under offensive coordinator Marc Mueller and has high expectations for the quarterback.

“I’m looking for him to command and go out and execute. He’s been in the system for three years, he’s bided his time, and he’s just been waiting for an opportunity,” said Mace. “This is an important game for us, and it’s an important game for him, so I’d like to see him operate at his best.”

Mace has decided not only to rest Harris but to keep the veteran quarterback out of uniform Saturday. Saskatchewan’s depth chart lists Tommy Stevens and rookie Brayden Schager as backups. Schager, who has spent the season on the practice roster, could see his first regular-season action.

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The Riders are also resting receiver KeeSean Johnson, running back A.J. Ouellette, defensive lineman James Vaughters, offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick and defensive back DaMarcus Fields.

The Elks are also making a quarterback change, with Taylor Powell starting in place of Cody Fajardo, who will dress but isn’t expected to play.

Unlike Coan, Powell has CFL starting experience. The 28-year-old went 4-6 in 10 starts over three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Powell, who signed with the Elks as a free agent in the off-season, will make his first CFL start since Aug. 17, 2024, when he suffered a concussion while playing for Hamilton in a 47-22 loss to Edmonton.

Powell says he’s learned from watching Fajardo lead the Elks to first place in the West.

“It doesn’t have to be flashy to play championship football. It just comes down to protecting the ball, and we talk a lot about just playing through the smoke,” said Powell, who has 2,874 career passing yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Elks are resting 12 players Saturday, including defensive lineman Malik Carney, defensive back Tyrell Ford, receiver Austin Mack and tailback Justin Rankin.

REMARKABLE SEASON: A win Saturday would give the Elks 14 victories, their most since winning 16 games in 1989. Edmonton would also double its win total from 2025, when it finished 7-11.

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PASSING FANCY: Harris is the only remaining CFL quarterback to have attempted every pass for his team this season, a streak that will end when Coan starts Saturday. The 40-year-old ranks 10th in CFL career passing yards with 43,067 in 212 games. Harris has thrown for a career-high 5,370 yards this season, surpassing 5,000 for the second time.

DEEE-FENCE: The Elks boast the CFL’s top-ranked defence, allowing 24.8 points per game through 17 contests. Edmonton last led the league in fewest points allowed in 2015.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2026.