Father alleges his 13-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted at Newton Wave Pool

A father is warning other parents after he alleges his teenage daughter was sexually assaulted at the Newton Wave Pool.

The dad, who can’t be named to protect the identify of his daughter, said his family was in Surrey for a day of shopping and a swim at the newly renovated wave pool when the alleged incident happened on Friday afternoon.

“My daughter was sexually assaulted in the washroom… and I just want people to know because the person is still out there,” he told CKNW.

He said he had been in the water with his daughter earlier, and was sitting in the viewing area when the alleged incident happened.

That’s when he said his 13-year-old daughter, who’s developmentally delayed, entered the women’s restroom and was followed in by a teenage boy who then sexually assaulted her.

“I would just say to watch if you have a small child, or just go into the washroom with them if you have to,” he said.

“It’s a scary thing to think, but after this who knows? If the person was brazen enough to do this to a 13-year-old girl in a women’s washroom, it could be a six-year-old girl next time.”

The City of Surrey has confirmed the incident is being investigated by the RCMP, and said the suspect fled.

Surrey RCMP said it will not speak directly to an on-going investigation, as is protocol, but does say victim services is providing support.