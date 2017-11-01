Salmon Arm robbery suspects nabbed
Three people are in custody following a robbery in Salmon Arm.
The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the Tappen area where a local business was robbed.
Police said one of the suspects allegedly showed a gun to an employee before fleeing in a gray pick-up truck.
RCMP said witnesses were able to provide an accurate description of the suspects in the truck.
Police spotted the vehicle on Highway 1 in downtown Salmon Arm and the suspects were arrested without incident.
Officers said they recovered money, stolen property and a firearm.
Two of the suspects are from Kamloops while the third is from the Salmon Arm area.
