Salmon Arm robbery suspects nabbed

Three people are in custody following a robbery in Salmon Arm.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the Tappen area where a local business was robbed.

Police said one of the suspects allegedly showed a gun to an employee before fleeing in a gray pick-up truck.

RCMP said witnesses were able to provide an accurate description of the suspects in the truck.

Police spotted the vehicle on Highway 1 in downtown Salmon Arm and the suspects were arrested without incident.

Officers said they recovered money, stolen property and a firearm.

Two of the suspects are from Kamloops while the third is from the Salmon Arm area.