High-risk offender with history of sexual assaults now in Calgary: police

Calgary police are warning the public about a high-risk offender who returned to Calgary on Wednesday.

Michael Andrew Scott, 44, is currently serving a long-term supervision order and has been the subject of two prior public warnings. He served a 12.5-year sentence for three sexual assaults and a seven-year sentence for aggravated assault, forcible confinement and break and enter.

READ MORE: Man with history of sexual assaults out of prison and back in Calgary

Police said the majority of Scott’s crimes occurred in the Calgary area.

He is described as standing 5-10 and weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the warning about Scott was issued as they believe it’s “clearly in the public interest.” They are, however, warning members of the public against taking on any form of vigilante action.

Now that he’s in Calgary, Scott will be monitored by the CPS’ High-Risk Offender Program (HROP).