Man charged with attempted murder in Dartmouth stabbing

Halifax Regional Police have charged two people in a stabbing in Dartmouth that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 0 to 100 block of Elmwood Avenue on Sunday night, where they found a 33-year-old man who had been stabbed.

READ MORE: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dartmouth stabbing

He was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday morning, police arrested Damien Lee Cajolais, 24, of Dartmouth and Roxanna Carol Manning-Nurse, 44, of Hubley at a business on Troop Avenue in Dartmouth.

Cajolais has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of a probation order.

WATCH: Man sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries in Dartmouth stabbing

Manning-Nurse has been charged with being an accessory to the charges Cajolais faces.

Both are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Wednesday, and police say they do not believe the incident was a random act.

As well, a 21-year-old woman was arrested early Monday morning in Dartmouth as part of the investigation. She was interviewed and later released. While she was not charged in connection to the stabbing, she was charged with possession of cocaine.

Follow @RebeccaLau