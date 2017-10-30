Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dartmouth stabbing
Halifax Regional Police say they have identified a suspect in a stabbing in Dartmouth.
Officers were called to an apartment in the 0 to 100 block of Elmwood Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Sunday.
According to police, a 33-year-old man had been stabbed and was suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre for treatment.
Police say they have identified a suspect but so far, no arrests have been made.
They do not believe this was a random act.
