Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dartmouth stabbing

Halifax Regional Police say they have identified a suspect in a stabbing in Dartmouth.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 0 to 100 block of Elmwood Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

.@HfxRegPolice still on scene. Major Crime appear to be investigating inside this apartment building. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/WGbzIADdDu — Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) October 30, 2017

According to police, a 33-year-old man had been stabbed and was suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre for treatment.

READ: Halifax police charge 4 with human trafficking after teen robbed

Police say they have identified a suspect but so far, no arrests have been made.

They do not believe this was a random act.

Follow @RebeccaLau