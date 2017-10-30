Crime
October 30, 2017 8:20 am

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dartmouth stabbing

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Man sent to hospital with life threatening injuries in Dartmouth stabbing. Dave Squires reports live from the scene.

A A

Halifax Regional Police say they have identified a suspect in a stabbing in Dartmouth.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 0 to 100 block of Elmwood Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, a 33-year-old man had been stabbed and was suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre for treatment.

READ: Halifax police charge 4 with human trafficking after teen robbed

Police say they have identified a suspect but so far, no arrests have been made.

They do not believe this was a random act.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attempt Murder
Attempted Murder
Dartmouth
Elmwood Avenue
Halifax Regional Police
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News